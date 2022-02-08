The youngster was just starting to look like he may hit the sort of form that persuaded United to make him their record signing last season, before he suffered another hamstring injury not long after returning from a previous one.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom stressed that the injury was a different one, rather than a recurrence, when he revealed Brewster’s prognoses in his pre-West Bromwich Albion press briefing.

And the former Barnsley and Leeds United boss also revealed how he and his coaching staff would pay special attention to Brewster tactically and mentally, as well as physically, while he is on the sidelines.

The approach is designed to support Brewster through an inevitably difficult period on the sidelines, as well as ensuring he can come back firing on all cylinders for the start of next season – whatever division the Blades find themselves in.

“You want to give the players the support they need,” Heckingbottom, who suffered similar injury frustration towards the end of his playing career, said.

“But injuries are part and parcel of professional football and we don’t want to wrap people in cotton wool so they can’t see how tough this industry is. It’s happened and we’ll help him through it.

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United is checked over by physio Steven Humphries after damaging his hamstring: David Klein / Sportimage

“His rehab will all be laid out for him; we’ll get involved in tactical stuff at the back end and we may do some analysis work with him as well.

“So there’s a lot we can do with him to develop him and give him ownership of his role in the team, and his development.

“We’ll see it as an opportunity to address other issues around his game, and develop his role going forward.”