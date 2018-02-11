How Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder thinks Paul Heckingbottom will do at Leeds United

Sheffield United may have inflicted defeat on Paul Heckingbottom in the new manager's first match of Leeds United, but his opposite number at Bramall Lane on Saturday is confident the former Barnsley boss will be a hit at Elland Road.

Heckingbottom was named as Thomas Christiansen’s replacement last week and watched his side lose 2-1 in South Yorkshire, thanks to a brace from Billy Sharp.

It's been a frantic few days for Heckingbottom and Chris Wilder believes that once things settle down, Leeds' ninth manager in three-and-a-half years will prove to be a hit.

“This was a difficult game for us,” Wilder said. “I know Paul well and he’s had an outstanding start to his managerial career. I’m sure he’ll be a big success at Leeds, he’s a good football man. I know what he brings and what he’ll bring to the football club.

“Leeds have got some good players, they pushed us back and we pushed them back. My lads have shown they have that desire to outwork the opposition. That’s something they always try and do.”