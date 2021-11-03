WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Slavisa Jokanovic, Manager of Sheffield United looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United at The Hawthorns on August 18, 2021 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

How Sheffield United, Birmingham City and QPR fare in the shock Championship alternative table

Sheffield United are currently 16 games into their Championship campaign and sit in 15th place – five points from a play-off spot.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 1:57 pm

For a bit of fun, we've taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the table would currently look if only goals from non-English players had counted this season.

Here's a look at how Sheffield United, their Championship rivals and the rest of the second tier fare in the alternative table.

1. Fulham

Position difference: +1. W: 11. D: 3. L: 1. Goals for/against: 30/6. Points: 36.

Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales

2. AFC Bournemouth

Position difference: -1. W: 7. D: 8. L: 0. Goals for/against: 12/3. Points: 29.

Photo: Luke Walker

Photo Sales

3. QPR

Position difference: +8. W: 8. D: 5. L: 2. Goals for/against: 17/10. Points: 29.

Photo: Jacques Feeney

Photo Sales

4. Blackburn Rovers

Position difference: +5. W: 7. D: 7. L: 1. Goals for/against: 15/5. Points: 28.

Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
Birmingham CityQPR
Next Page
Page 1 of 6