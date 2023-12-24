How Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday's attendances compare to Leeds United, Everton & Man Utd - gallery
A look at the average attendances in both the Premier League and Championship to see where Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday rank.
Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have regularly been among the best supported teams in the country, regularly posting strong attendance figures across Hillsborough and Bramall Lane. Naturally, neither of the two Steel City teams can keep up with some of the biggest stadiums in the country, but whether they are in the Premier League or in the divisions below, their attendance figures usually keep up with top-flight clubs.
With that in mind, we have put together a combined Premier League and Championship attendance table to see how the average attendances of United and Wednesday compare to clubs in the top two tiers. Take a look below.