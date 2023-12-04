News you can trust since 1887
How Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United record compares with every Blades boss since 2000 - gallery

Sheffield United have seen 12 managers at Bramall Lane since the turn of the millennium and this is how they compare in terms of win percentage.

By Toby Bryant
Published 4th Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT

With Sheffield United poised to sack Paul Heckingbottom after a poor start to the Premier League season, Blades supporters are already preparing for who may be next through the door. Former manager Chris Wilder appears to be the frontrunner and fans at Bramall Lane will certainly recall happy memories of a top-half Premier League finish under the ex-Blades boss.

A dismissal would be a sad end to Heckingbottom's tenure, which saw the club promoted to the top flight despite financial pressures. Heckingbottom's record is certainly a decent one when it comes to statistics, which is perhaps why he was afforded time to turn things around after a tough start to the campaign. The Star has looked at the win records of every Sheffield United manager since the turn of the millennium, not including caretaker bosses, to see how they compare to Heckingbottom and Wilder.

8% - Won 1, Drawn 2, Lost 10

1. David Weir - June 2013 to October 2013

8% - Won 1, Drawn 2, Lost 10

17% - Won 4, Drawn 5, Lost 15

2. Micky Adams - December 2010 to May 2011

17% - Won 4, Drawn 5, Lost 15

33% - Won 6, Drawn 3, Lost 9

3. Gary Speed - August 2020 to December 2010

33% - Won 6, Drawn 3, Lost 9

36% - Won 8, Drawn 6, Lost 8

4. Slavisa Jokanovic - May 2021 to Nov 2021

36% - Won 8, Drawn 6, Lost 8 Photo: Getty Images

