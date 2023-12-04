With Sheffield United poised to sack Paul Heckingbottom after a poor start to the Premier League season, Blades supporters are already preparing for who may be next through the door. Former manager Chris Wilder appears to be the frontrunner and fans at Bramall Lane will certainly recall happy memories of a top-half Premier League finish under the ex-Blades boss.

A dismissal would be a sad end to Heckingbottom's tenure, which saw the club promoted to the top flight despite financial pressures. Heckingbottom's record is certainly a decent one when it comes to statistics, which is perhaps why he was afforded time to turn things around after a tough start to the campaign. The Star has looked at the win records of every Sheffield United manager since the turn of the millennium, not including caretaker bosses, to see how they compare to Heckingbottom and Wilder.