How much it will cost South Yorkshire's England fans to travel to the World Cup in Russia

England fans travelling to Russia for the World Cup are set to spend up to £5,000 and could clock up over 4,000 miles getting to the team's group games, according to research.

The Three Lions' Group G fixtures see them face Tunisia in Volgograd on June 18, Panama in Nizhny Novgorod six days later and then Belgium in Kaliningrad four days on from that.

South Yorkshire England fans

Research carried out by Virgin Media and the Football Supporters' Federation (FSF) looked at air, road and train travel for supporters in terms of reaching the first game and then going on to the other two, and a survey of England fans was carried out to discover their plans and estimated budget for their trip.

The survey revealed almost a quarter (23 per cent) anticipate their trip will cost in the £3,000-£5,000 bracket.

The findings of the research are that the total journey, starting from London and then on to each of the three host cities for the group games, will be 3,402 miles and 12 hours and 15 minutes by air, costing £753, or 4,008 miles and 73 hours and 40 minutes by car, and it taking more than 120 hours by rail.

Ninety-five per cent in the survey said they had practised only a couple of words of Russian or none at all. The FSF has published a fan guide.