How much did Sheffield United spend in the transfer window and how much did they make in payer sales? All 24 EFL Championship clubs ranked by net spent

It’s been a busy time across the division with some clubs spending big to land targets and others bringing in a healthy profit from player sales.
Here are all 24 Premier League clubs ranked from lowest to highest based on their net spend for the 2021 summer transfer window.
(All stats via Transfermarkt).
1. Fulham
Net spend = -£15.48m (Income: £4.32m, Expenditure: £19.80m)
2. Middlesbrough
Net spend = -£6.86m (Income: Nil, Expenditure: £6.86m)
3. Queens Park Rangers
Net spend = -£1.67m (Income: Nil, Expenditure: £1.67m)
4. Bristol City
Net spend = -£1.44m (Income: £Nil, Expenditure: £1.44m)
