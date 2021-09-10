Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic saw 13 players depart Bramall Lane in the summer while recruiting 10 new faces

How much did Sheffield United spend in the transfer window and how much did they make in payer sales? All 24 EFL Championship clubs ranked by net spent

The summer transfer window is closed for another year and and Championship clubs will have to wait until January to begin buying and selling players again.

By Martyn Simpson
Friday, 10th September 2021, 11:49 am

It’s been a busy time across the division with some clubs spending big to land targets and others bringing in a healthy profit from player sales.

Here are all 24 Premier League clubs ranked from lowest to highest based on their net spend for the 2021 summer transfer window.

(All stats via Transfermarkt).

1. Fulham

Net spend = -£15.48m (Income: £4.32m, Expenditure: £19.80m)

2. Middlesbrough

Net spend = -£6.86m (Income: Nil, Expenditure: £6.86m)

3. Queens Park Rangers

Net spend = -£1.67m (Income: Nil, Expenditure: £1.67m)

4. Bristol City

Net spend = -£1.44m (Income: £Nil, Expenditure: £1.44m)

