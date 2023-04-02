Paul Heckingbottom’s side face competition from Middlesbrough and Luton Town in the race to finish in the top two and go straight up to the Premier League.

Sheffield United have just eight games remaining in the 2022/23 EFL Championship campaign to secure at least second spot and gain automatic promotion.

With Burnley currently top on 84 points and the Blades 11 points behind them with 73, they have Middlesborugh and Luton Town breathing down their necks on 67 points each while Millwall and Blackburn Rovers are both on 61. If Paul Heckingbottom’s side won all eight of their remaining matches that would obviously be enough to guarantee second spot at least and would see them finish on a final points total of 97.

If they don’t manage that though, Blades fans might be interested to know just what number of points could be the magic threshold that should be enough to ensure they finish in the top two. Here we’ve taken a look at the last ten sides to gain automatic promotion from the Championship in second place and taken the average from their combined final points totals to try and give you an idea:

