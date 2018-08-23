How many loan players can Sheffield United sign? Transfer rules revealed

Sheffield United continue to chase loan deals before the window closes - but there are some key rules that they need to be aware of

There is a just over a week left for clubs to bring in new faces on a temporary basis, and Sheffield United and their Championship rivals are still eyeing additions.

But it isn’t as easy as simply arranging a loan deal - there are some rules that all clubs will need to be aware of when loaning players.

Loan deals are often a source of confusion for clubs and fans alike, but the EFL have some clear guidance on arranging such transfers.

Here are the EFL rules regarding loans that the Blades need to know about:

When does the loan window close?

While the permanent transfer window closed on August 9, temporary additions can still be made up until the end of the month.

That means that clubs have until 5pm on August 31 to seal those last minute deals - while outgoing transfers can also be completed up until this point, provided that the buying club are still within their nation’s respective transfer window.

How many players can United sign on loan?

The EFL place a limit on how many players one club can sign on loan during a given season.

This is designed to stop clubs stockpiling loan players while also encouraging opportunities for youth players if loans cannot be relied upon.

Rules dictate that Sheffield United can only have eight players on loan during the season.

Those loans can take on any form, whether that be a long-term or short-term switch, but there is a strict limit of eight.

Clubs can also only sign four players on loan from any specific clubs - and only two of those can be over the age of 23.

How many loan players can Sheffield United name in a squad?

While eight players can be signed on loan during a season, not all of them can be named in a match day squad.

The Blades are only permitted to name five loan players in the squad for any given game throughout the season.

This rule is why most clubs tend to limit their loan deals at five, rather than take on excess players.

What is an emergency goalkeeper loan and how does it work?

Clubs are often heard to be looking for an emergency goalkeeper loan, which essentially allows them to sign a stopper on a short-term loan deal to ensure they have a recognised goalkeeper in their squad.

EFL rules state that clubs can sign an emergency goalkeeper if all other senior stoppers are either injured, suspended or on international duty.

Written reasons must be submitted for approval by the EFL before an emergency goalkeeper loan can be sanctioned.

The loan deals last for an initial seven days and can be renewed for another seven days if required, and clubs have until three hours before kick-off on the day of the game to complete a deal.

If an emergency loan deal is secured, then clubs can only name four players - including the emergency loan goalkeeper - in a match day squad.

Can Chris Wilder sign players from abroad?

Yes, Sheffield United can sign players on loan from overseas should Chris Wilder turn his attentions to foreign shores.

As long as the loan deals are completed by August 31, it doesn’t matter where the incoming player is arriving from.