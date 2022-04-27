How incident at Sheffield United led to West Ham skipper Mark Noble's changing room cleaning habit

West Ham captain Mark Noble earned him a load of social media ‘class act’ points recently after being pictured cleaning an away dressing room.

By Chris Holt
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 3:11 pm

Following the Hammers Europa League win at Lyon, Noble was pictured broom in hand, wearing just a towel and brushing down the floor.

The image went viral on social media with fans of different clubs praising the veteran midfielder for ‘leading by example’ in the dressing room – in more ways than one.

Noble has been speaking with the media ahead of West Ham’s Europa League semi-final clash with Eintracht Frankfurt and was asked about the picture and the reasons behind his cleaning up after his team mates.

And it turns out it stems from a visit to Sheffield United by the Hammers which led to an embarassing situation for the captain, who is friends with Blades Chief Executive Stephen Bettis.

Noble explained: “One of my friends is the Chief Executive at Sheffield United. When we played them years ago I left my wedding ring in the dressing room. When I went back the away dressing room was a disgrace and I said I'd never let it happen again.”

West Ham captain Mark Noble in avtion against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane
