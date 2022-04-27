How incident at Sheffield United led to West Ham skipper Mark Noble's changing room cleaning habit

Following the Hammers Europa League win at Lyon, Noble was pictured broom in hand, wearing just a towel and brushing down the floor.

The image went viral on social media with fans of different clubs praising the veteran midfielder for ‘leading by example’ in the dressing room – in more ways than one.

Noble has been speaking with the media ahead of West Ham’s Europa League semi-final clash with Eintracht Frankfurt and was asked about the picture and the reasons behind his cleaning up after his team mates.

And it turns out it stems from a visit to Sheffield United by the Hammers which led to an embarassing situation for the captain, who is friends with Blades Chief Executive Stephen Bettis.

Noble explained: “One of my friends is the Chief Executive at Sheffield United. When we played them years ago I left my wedding ring in the dressing room. When I went back the away dressing room was a disgrace and I said I'd never let it happen again.”