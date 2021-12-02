How former Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster copes with status as Sheffield United's record signing

The England U21 international moved to United last season in a deal that could have seen his fee reach as high as £23.5m, but by his own admission started slowly for his new club.

Brewster is hoping to prove his fitness ahead of Saturday’s trip to Cardiff City and after two goals in his last three games, will travel to Wales with a renewed sense of belief and confidence.

And the 21-year-old said: “When you move for a lot of money there’s always going to be high expectation and it’s about trying not to think about that.

“Just be focused and put your head down and score goals, which I love doing.

“When you come for that much money there’s always going to be that pressure, but you just have to ride it and kick on.

“I just try and ignore it and focus on my football. I can’t help what people have paid for me.”

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United celebrates scoring: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Brewster is also sure that the Blades can still challenge for promotion this season.

“Everything’s still possible,” he added.

“There’s 26 more games and we’re seven points off the play-offs. We’re always focused on the next game but to get the play-offs and get promoted is our target this year.