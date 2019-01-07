'How football should be' - Sheffield United fans, and manager Chris Wilder, praised for 'classy gesture' despite FA Cup third round defeat at home to Barnet

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, branded his players 'arrogant' after their FA Cup third round defeat to Barnet yesterday - but he, and United's fans, showed they are anything but.

Thousands of United fans stayed behind after the game, while Barnet deservedly soaked up the celebrations with their near-1,000 travelling support, to applaud Darren Currie's players off, while Wilder remained on the touchline to shake each one by the hand as they left the Bramall Lane turf. The gesture was described as 'classy' by fans online.