Paul Heckingbottom’s side welcome Palace to Bramall Lane on August 12, as they begin life back in the top flight on home soil.

They have defeated Chesterfield 2-0 and drawn 0-0 with Estoril Praia in their opening two friendlies and have further games scheduled against Girona, Derby County and VfB Stuttgart before the competitive action begins.

The Blades have sold out their allocation with a big following expected to make the short trip to Rotherham’s AESSEAL New York Stadium. For those unable to attend the fixture, we have the information you need to keep up with the action from home.

Is the game on TV?

The fixture will not be shown on the TV in the United Kingdom but is being broadcast in Norway on VG, the USA on Fox Deportes, Portugal on Eleven Sport 1 and in Ukraine on Sport Channel Ukraine.

Is there a stream?

SUTV Live will stream the action around the world - bar those countries where it will be broadcast on TV. The build-up will begin from 6.50pm.

A guide to watch the game on the Sheffield United website states: “There is a different user journey to watch SUTV Live this pre-season, the steps to watch are as follows;

“1.) Login and purchase your game or package pass here.

“2.) Once your pass is purchased there is now two areas to watch the game. The first and recommended is the match centre, which is accessible here. Once you have purchased a pass and are logged in a watch live link will appear in the match centre. The second area to watch is on the SUTV Live page, a 'watch live' button will appear ten minutes prior to kick off and will enable you to watch the game.”

For more information click HERE. There will also be coverage from The Star, with player ratings and post-match reaction to follow the derby clash.

Head to head

The Millers were unbeaten in both meetings last season, recording a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane in November before a 0-0 draw in Rotherham in February.

