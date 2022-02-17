The Blades, recently relegated from the Premier League, were floundering at the wrong end of the Championship table following Slavisa Jokanovic’s appointment in the summer.

Despite some signs of progress, including victory in the Serb’s final game in charge down at Reading, United made the decision to change manager in November and went back to Heckingbottom, who had taken temporary control of the Blades last season after Chris Wilder’s departure.

The Blades missed the chance to go level with Wilder’s Boro, who are sixth, in the week as they drew 0-0 with Hull City at Bramall Lane, but will be hoping to put some more pressure on those clubs above them this weekend when they host Swansea City in South Yorkshire.

But how would the table look if only results under Heckingbottom’s stewardship counted? We took a look at the state of the imaginary Championship table to find out more …

1. 24th: Reading (six points) The Championship strugglers have won just one of their last 12 games, losing eight and shipping 30 goals. They’re bottom of the mini-table with six points Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Peterborough United (six points) Posh have won one of their 11 games since Heckingbottom took over at United, and are joint bottom of this mini-table – above Reading by one goal Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Barnsley (six points) United’s South Yorkshire neighbours have endured a campaign to forget, and they too have only picked up six points in their last 11 games. But their goal difference is ‘only’ minus-eight, so they’re third bottom Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

4. 21st: Swansea City (11 points) Three wins in their last 11 games sees Russell Martin's Swansea travel to Bramall Lane this weekend fourth-bottom of the form table, with just three wins and six defeats Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales