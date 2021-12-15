Our latest Blades retro photo gallery takes you on a nostalgic, Yuletide journey back through the decades – including hospital visits by players, fans dressing up as Santa and legendary former boss Dave Bassett throwing a Christmas party – in August!
Click through our pictures to see if you can remember any of the events, or spot anyone you may know – or perhaps yourself getting in the festive spirit!
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor
Page 1 of 5