United's Christmas party in 1992 took place in the summer in a bid by manager Dave Bassett, pictured with Brian Deane and Brian Gayle, to inspire his side to replicate their post-Christmas form of the previous two seasons.

Hospital visits, charities and a pre-season party: 17 Sheffield United Christmas photos from the archives - can you spot yourself?

It’s Christmaaaas (well, nearly) and in the spirit of the season, we’ve taken a trip down memory lane to bring you 17 brilliant festive Sheffield United photographs from The Star’s archive.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 5:24 pm

Our latest Blades retro photo gallery takes you on a nostalgic, Yuletide journey back through the decades – including hospital visits by players, fans dressing up as Santa and legendary former boss Dave Bassett throwing a Christmas party – in August!

Click through our pictures to see if you can remember any of the events, or spot anyone you may know – or perhaps yourself getting in the festive spirit!

1. Blades festive photos

Youngsters Ryan Petch and Nathan Hichcliffe receive Christmas goodie bags from United stars Bruno Ribeiro, Jon O'Connor, Shaun Derry and Andy Smith at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Photo: Paul David Drabble

2. Blades festive photos

Players and staff from United during their visit to Sheffield Children's Hospital in December 2019.

Photo: SUFC

3. Blades festive photos

A United fan gets in the festive spirit in December 2019.

Photo: Simon Bellis

4. Blades festive photos

United midfielder John Fleck at St Wilfrid's Centre's Christmas dinner in December 2016.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

