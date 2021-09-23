"Horrible" - Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens reveals what he expects from Derby County on Saturday amid financial crisis

Wayne Rooney’s side have been docked 12 points by the EFL after falling into administration, and will arrive in South Yorkshire bottom of the Championship table on minus two points.

Curtis Davies, the Derby defender, warned earlier this week that the Rams’ players have adopted something of a “siege mentality” after positive results against West Brom and Stoke City in their last two outings, amidst the backdrop of financial crisis.

And Stevens, speaking at United’s pre-match press briefing ahead of Saturday’s game after making his comeback from injury in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup clash with Southampton.

“It’s horrible,” Stevens said of Derby’s situation.

“It was a shock and it’s always disappointing to see big clubs struggling like that.

“The players won’t give in and the manager wont let them feel sorry for themselves, they’ll come here wanting to prove something.

“They’ve got a good core of lads, we know a few there and they won’t feel too sorry for themselves. They have some experience there to help them through the tough times.”

Enda Stevens of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage