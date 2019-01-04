Here's who Sheffield United will sign in January - according to Football Manager 2019

Here's who Sheffield United will sign in January - according to Football Manager 2019

We're only into the fourth day of the January transfer market - and we've already saw Sheffield United linked with a host of players.

Who will the Blades sign this month? Well - according to Football Manager 2019, Chris Wilder will bring FIVE new faces to Bramall Lane ahead of their promotion push. Click and scroll through the pages to see who they are:

As agreed in the summer, Oliver Norwood turned his loan into a permanent switch from Brighton and Hove Albion.

1. Oliver Norwood - 2million

As agreed in the summer, Oliver Norwood turned his loan into a permanent switch from Brighton and Hove Albion.
Camera Sport/Simon Bellis
other
Buy a Photo
Byrne, a right-back, was signed from Wigan Athletic after helping them lift the League One title last summer.

2. Nathan Byrne - 675k

Byrne, a right-back, was signed from Wigan Athletic after helping them lift the League One title last summer.
pa
Buy a Photo
Chris Wilder turned to Bong, who helped Brighton win promotion in 2017, to rival Enda Stevens at left-back. A 875k fee was paid upfront before rising to the full 1.1m.

3. Gatan Bong - 1.1m

Chris Wilder turned to Bong, who helped Brighton win promotion in 2017, to rival Enda Stevens at left-back. A 875k fee was paid upfront before rising to the full 1.1m.
pa
Buy a Photo
The Blades swooped for the ex-Manchester United youth product at a cut-price deal after the 33-year-old struggled to win a place in Sean Dyche's starting 11.

4. Phil Bardsley - 425k

The Blades swooped for the ex-Manchester United youth product at a cut-price deal after the 33-year-old struggled to win a place in Sean Dyche's starting 11.
pa
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2