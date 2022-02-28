It’s been some turnaround from both sides to put themselves in contention for a top-six spot – Forest were bottom of the table early in the season when Steve Cooper was appointed at the City Ground, and their fortunes were transformed as a result.

The Blades were also languishing at the wrong end of the Championship table for their liking after relegation from the Premier League last season, and were going nowhere fast before Paul Heckingbottom replaced Slavisa Jokanovic at the helm.

To get you back in the mood, or give you your midweek fix of Blades-related nostalgia, here are 17 random photos of Blades fans from recent years from the depths of our archives.

Maybe you are amongst them, having been captured by our cameras, or can you spot anyone you know? Let us know on our usual social media channels, including Facebook and our dedicated Blades Twitter account.

1. Aye aye, captain Blades fans with Captain Blade Photo: Harry Marshall Photo Sales

2. All smiles at the Lane Sheffield United fans Photo: Harry Marshall Photo Sales

3. All smiles at the Lane Sheffield United fans Photo: Harry Marshall Photo Sales

4. Table manners Blades fans play table football outside The KCOM Stadium, Hull Photo: Mike Egerton Photo Sales