Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Disappointed Derby County player Eiran Cashin pointed to the timing and the quality of Sheffield United’s goal as the difference between the sides at Bramall

Derby County’s Eiran Cashin described Gus Hamer’s winning goal for Sheffield United as ‘a hell of a strike’ as he reflected on defeat for the Rams at Bramall Lane.

Hamer’s stunning free kick settled the match and maintained the Blades’ unbeaten start to the Championship season, but Chris Wildr’s side had to battle for the three points against a Derby outfit who were difficult to break down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was that hard work from the visitors that led to frustration for Cashin afterwards who pointed to United’s ability but also the fact the home side far from peppered the goal in their quest to kill the game off.

“It’s a tough one really, we are disappointed all-in-all,” said Cashin. “We limited them to few chances and we were disciplined, because we know how good they are. We had a game plan and we stuck to it.

“It felt like we were better on the ball at times, but in the second half we played into their hands a little bit. We were disappointed with the goal, it’s a hell of a strike and maybe if that didn’t go in, we could get a different outcome.

“They could have been forced to push on and we might have nicked one on the counter. We worked hard, but sometimes maybe we worked a little bit too hard and we gassed out a bit towards the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We had a few chances in the first half and we knew, coming here, it was going to be tough. We weren’t expecting to have that many chances, but we knew we could definitely hit them on the counter and cause some problems. The timing of the goal was not great for us as they have all the cards and they sat in and they let us step in. We caused our own problems at times too, which is something we need to work on and definitely get better at.”