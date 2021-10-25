'He'd have kept us in the Premier League if fit' - Sheffield United fans full of praise for Lys Mousset after Barnsley win

Ben Osborn also got on the scoresheet to put the Blades 3-0 ahead, before two late Reds goals set up a nervous finale. Here’s how a selection of United fans reacted on Twitter...

@gavp77: Barnsley has not scored from open play in 6 games before yesterday. Hull did not score in 6 games before playing us. We're going to have to score 3 in every game aren't we?

@bgbh2: How many goals do United need to be winning by for you to be confident of a win? Genuinely, I’m up to like 4 or 5

@8djc8: Mousset first goal. That lad is a player

@thepataddy: If Mousset was fit all last season we wouldn't have been relegated.

@totalsufc: Fans saying McB was poor but his movement for the first into the box, takes the CB away and gives Mousset the space. 2nd one, his pressure causes the mistake from the CB that let’s Osborn in. Sometimes, it’s movement not a pass or a shot that contributes!

@helenmarie88: Ben Osborn my man of the match week in week out, always puts a right shift in

Lys Mousset celebrates one of his two goals in Sheffield United's victory over Barnsley: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

@1889Dylan: McGoldrick 11 min sub appearance last week: assisted the equiliser and scored the winner. Pogba 14 min sub appearance this week: assisted a Liverpool goal and got sent off. Which one was free and which one cost £89m?

@david_a_pearson: Second away day for my lad and he's two from two (just). Learned some new swear words and to top it off he got a high five from Baldock. Winning!