Have Sheffield United been handed a boost in the hunt for new striker in January?

It’s well known that Chris Wilder is in the market for a new attacking player to add to his strike force in January and it looks like one of Sheffield United’s rumoured targets is open to a move.

In recent weeks the Blades have been linked with ambitious moves for Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe and Southampton forward Shane Long, and it looks like Defoe could be open to a move to the Championship.

Jermain Defoe

The 36-year-old has been limited to just four appearances for the Cherries so far this season, with Eddie Howe’s side flying high in the Premier League.

With the veteran forward sidelined, a number of clubs including Nottingham Forest, Wigan and Premier League Crystal Palace are said to be looking at the former England international as a potential January recruit.

And it seems that Defoe could be open to a move away from the south coast after failing to register a goal in his seven league and cup appearances this season.

Defoe told The Mirror: “We’ll see what happens. At the end of the day I’m a footballer and I like playing football.

"I’m not playing football at the minute so we’ll see what happens.”

Ex-Tottenham man Defoe is under contract at the Vitality Stadium until the summer of 2020, after signing a three-year deal with the club after joining from Sunderland last year.