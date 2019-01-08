Harvey Gilmour thanks ‘great club’ Sheffield United after joining Tranmere Rovers 

Sheffield United academy product Harvey Gilmour has taken to social media to thank the club for their support after completing a permanent move to Tranmere Rovers.

Gilmour spent the first half of the season with the League Two club on a loan deal, but made the transfer permanent in a move that will keep him at Prenton Park until 2020.

The 20-year-old has scored three times in 23 appearances for Tranmere so far this campaign, but had not yet made an appearance for the Blades’ senior team.

Gilmour, who won the EFL Young Player of the Month award in October, tweeted: “I would just like to say thank you to everyone at Sheffield United who have looked after me for the last 11 years of my life.

“Coming away from my boyhood club is hard but it feels like the right thing to do! The players and the staff have been great to me ever since I stepped through the door.

“I’m thankful for the opportunities they gave me along the way and wish them the best of luck for the future!”

United will receive significant sell-on and other clauses as part of the deal.

The Blades also announced the loan signing of former Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Madine, who joins the Bramall Lane club from Cardiff City until the end of the season.