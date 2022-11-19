The 29-year-old is also one of Sheffield’s most famous sporting sons, having been born in the Steel City and still living in the region to this day.

Where is Harry Maguire from? Where did he go to school?

Maguire grew up on Chapel Street in Mosborough, Sheffield, taking his formative football steps on the nearby Plumbley Hall Road fields with his brothers Joe and Laurence, who also became footballers.

England's Harry Maguire celebrates scoring at Wembley: John Walton/PA Wire

Immaculate Conception Catholic Primary School in Spinkhill, near Sheffield, was another of the places where he began his footballing journey, before he moved to St Mary’s Catholic High School. He got A and A* grades in his GCSEs and his former headteacher at secondary school believes he would have gone on to study business or maths and probably been an accountant had he not taken the path of football.

Where did Harry Maguire learn to play football?

A talented middle distance runner at school, and also a keen player of table tennis and rugby, football was always Maguire’s first love. A quick stint at local club Brunsmeer Athletic led him to Barnsley and then Sheffield United, a club he holds a lot of affection for.

Introduced into the Blades first-team as a teenager, he was guided by senior professionals Neill Collins and Chris Morgan before leaving at 21 to join Hull City, then in the Premier League. After impressing at City, he was signed by Leicester City after the Tigers were relegated from the Premier League and then became the most expensive defender in football history when Manchester United paid a world-record £80m for his signature.

Harry Maguire in his Sheffield United days

“I couldn’t believe he was going to be a football player when I first saw him, as he was just too big," said Collins of his future centre-half partner at United after he had been promoted to train with the Blades first-team. “You could see he could play; he was very good with the ball at his feet, despite his build. He’s also probably the strongest player I’ve ever played with."

Despite his big-money move to Manchester, Maguire still lives close to Sheffield and has been described as still appreciating ‘normal things’ like spending time with his family and friends.

“He's just Big H from Mosborough,” said his cousin George Torr, “who loved nothing more as a kid than playing football with his brothers Joe and Laurence on the green outside his family home or up on the fields off Plumbley Hall Road."

Is Harry Maguire married? Does he have any children?

Sheffield-born pair Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire of England celebrate during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Maguire married his long-term girlfriend Fern Hawkins earlier this year in South Burgundy, France. The pair got engaged in 2018, after seven years of dating, and have two children. Daughter Lillie Saint Maguire was born in April 2019 and their second daughter, Piper Rose, followed in May 2020.

