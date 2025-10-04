Late Harrison Burrows shocker sums up Sheffield United's sorry season as familiar failings persist v Hull City - ratings

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sub Harrison Burrows fluffed a late chance to salvage a point for Sheffield United from the penalty spot as their wretched season continued with defeat at Hull City this afternoon. The Blades go into the latest international break having lost eight of their nine league games this term, plus an extra defeat in the League Cup.

They had a golden chance to rescue something from another toothless display on the road when they were awarded a penalty just minutes from time when Danny Ings was fouled in the box. But Burrows, usually such a clean striker of a football, saw his tame effort comfortably saved by Ivor Pandur in the home goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades travelled to East Yorkshire with something of a renewed sense of optimism after two improved performances in their last two but after a promising start they took a step back here, lacking any real composure in key moments and suffering some rotten luck in the big moments.

Their biggest chance, before the penalty at least, saw Gus Hamer smash an effort off the outside of the post while Hull’s saw an effort from David Akintola ricochet drastically off Chieo Ogbene and fly past Michael Cooper, giving him no chance.

United now face a huge two-week period to salvage something from this season, with an eighth loss in nine games this term in the league doing little to convince Unitedites that it is now anything but a survival mission.

Here’s how we rated United’s players at the MKM...

Michael Cooper 6

Made a smart save to prevent Oli McBurnie piling more pressure on his former club and could only watch from the length of the pitch as United’s hopes of rescuing anything from this game went up in smoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had no chance of keeping out Hull’s goal and everything else he had to do, he did competently. He may look at those in front of him and wonder if the same can be said

Chieo Ogbene 6

Skinned a couple of players on the right wing to set up a blocked chance for Hamer and maybe top up his confidence levels a wee bit at getting the better of his opposite number so early in the game. In fact he had the better of Giles a couple of times in the game but seemed to lack a little belief to keep running at him, for whatever reason.

The Ipswich loan man was desperately unlucky to see Akintola’s effort deflect off him and fly past Cooper and into the corner of the net for Hull’s winner, but that rather summed up where United are at the minute

Japhet Tanganga 5

Five out of 10 is my baseline for these ratings in a losing performance and the United skipper did not deviate at all from that mark throughout, either positively or negatively. He was indebted to McGuinness for bailing him out after Giles got the better of him towards the end and didn’t look his normally composed self

Mark McGuinness 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lanky defender was tasked with keeping McBurnie quiet and looked to fight fire with fire early on, matching McBurnie’s combative game with some physical play of his own to keep the Hull No.9 largely on the fringe of the game for the most part.

The battle looked like it could boil over at one point just before the hour mark when ref Ward had a word with both men who were grappling at a Hull corner and showed both a yellow card. McGuinness may have won that particular battle but it was Hull who won the war

Ben Mee 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The veteran defender has been a model of consistency since he came into the side but there was a rare slip-up here as he completely misjudged his pass and presented the ball straight to former Blade McBurnie, one of the most in-form forwards in the division.

But Cooper bailed out his defender with a smart save down to his right, with Mee the most relieved man in the stadium. Maybe it was a bit of physical and/or mental fatigue after completing every minute of a three-game week but he’ll get some much-needed rest over the break

Sam McCallum 4

Preferred to Harrison Burrows at left wing-back but was continually troubled defensively, giving Coyle the freedom of East Yorkshire to receive the ball and pick his cross for Hull’s opener and never quite looking comfortable from a defensive perspective.

He tried to balance that by getting forward when he could but his delivery consistency lacked any real quality, not that there were ever many real targets to hit in the box with Campbell left chasing shadows for most of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sydie Peck 5

Just days after scoring what he thought was his first senior goal at home to Southampton the England U21 man had a golden chance to get off the mark for real this time when he met a great delivery from the Blades right in the first half, but he couldn’t keep his header down and test Pandur.

Apart from that he was always available to receive the ball and kept United ticking over when they were on top in the game, without really finding the consistent quality that United needed from deep to establish control. Made way for Davies after the hour

Alex Matos 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Came back into the side with Tom Davies rested after his midweek excursions and, like Peck, saw plenty of the ball in the middle of the park, even if between them they struggled to do a great deal with it in terms of creating meaningful service for those in front of them.

Defensively he played an important role, though, so often getting to the ball just at the right time ahead of an opponent and doing excellently in the second half to dispossess McBurnie just as he teed up another effort on Cooper’s goal. Made way for Barry late on, on his return to the MKM

Callum O’Hare 5

The United No.10 was as busy as ever and showed some nice moments on the ball but not anywhere near enough from a United perspective, to link between the midfield and an utterly isolated Campbell up top. Made way for Ings as United went two up top

Gus Hamer 5

How things could have been different had his thunderous left-footed shot hit the back of the Hull net rather than the inside of their post and rebounding to safety, at a point when United were on top in the game - albeit without testing Pandur enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hull goalkeeper’s first save came well into the second half, when Hamer decided enough was enough and tried to take matters into his own hands by shooting from long range,

Tyrese Campbell 4

It was a familiar story in terms of his season for most of this game as he was completely isolated up front with United unable to provide him with any meaningful service. He touched the ball nine times in the first 45 minutes and cut a thoroughly frustrated figure throughout it.

He did have a golden chance in the second half when he raced clear and with Ings in the middle screaming for a cross, elected to shoot before it was blocked behind, with the former Liverpool man swinging his arms in frustration at the decision. Campbell made way shortly after, for Cannon

Subs: Cannon, Ings, Burrows, Davies, Barry - n/a