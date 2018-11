England 1966 hero and former Sheffield United player-coach Martin Peters turns 75 years old today.

He is best known for scoring his country's second goal in the 1966 World Cup final win over Germany at Wembley and his sophisticated style of play.

Peters joined United on 31 July 1980.

In 2006, he was inducted, with former manager Ron Greenwood, into the English Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his achievements for West Ham United and England.