Paul Heckingbottom has insisted that his "hands were tied" in terms of what he could have done differently during his time in charge of Sheffield United during their difficult Premier League campaign. The former Leeds and Barnsley chief was relieved of his Bramall Lane duties back in December, after a 5-0 hammering at relegation rivals Burnley left their survival hopes in tatters.

Heckingbottom has long been vocal about the pre-season departures of key men Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, which had a big effect not only on the pitch but in the dressing room as well. With both players in the last year of their contracts it became a business decision to cash in rather than risk losing both for free in a year's time but Heckingbottom was the one who ended up paying the price with his job.

Speaking on Talksport this week, the 46-year-old was asked by host Jim White if he would have done anything differently this season with hindsight. "Hands were tied in what we could have done differently," Heckingbottom replied. "The one is looking back was that the day we got promoted against West Brom and started planning for the Premier League. It's that moment. Real clarity on what money we have got, clarity on what the plan is going to be.

"That was the only moment we had any sort of wiggle room and everyone knew I wanted to keep the whole group together. If we didn't have any money we didn't have any money and I'd have tried to get the best loans. But the financial situation dictated we couldn't afford to let so many players go at the end of the next year and not cash in on them.

"Business-wise, for the health of the club long-term you're selling players in the last year of their contract which weakens the team in the short term, without a doubt. But now Sheffield United have got if the worst happens and they go down three or four players on long-term contracts. I accept that in the running of the club but when you're the manager and you know you're the one who's going to go based on results... it's tough."

"The pressure on the manager is not the problem for me," he added. "It's when it comes on the board and the owners. That's the problem. We always had good dialogue, myself and the board, and we spoke about the what-ifs. But the health of the club has always got to come first, always, and I get that.

"But I also know that you're going to be the one held accountable when you can't produce what you want to produce and you would have gone a different way to try and stay up. My argument was that staying in the Premier League is worth a lot more than those two players ... but there are no guarantees you're going to stay up anyway."

Heckingbottom revealed a recent conversation with owner Prince Abdullah, who is keen to remain on good terms with his previous employees and whose cordial relationship with Chris Wilder helped pave the way for one of Heckingbottom's predecessors to return to Bramall Lane and succeed him in December.

