News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
United boss confronts McBurnie Leeds rumour before Forest return
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Davies excited by United “project” as ex-Everton man signs in at Lane
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack

Hamer, Souza, Slimane - Sheffield United predicted XI v Nottingham Forest: gallery

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has some welcome selection headaches for his side’s trip to Nottingham Forest tomorrow evening.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 17th Aug 2023, 18:30 BST

The Blades manager is able to call upon new signing Gustavo Hamer while fellow new faces Vinicius Souza, Auston Trusty and Anis Slimane have had another week of training under their belts ahead of the game.

Heckingbottom also signed ex-Everton man Tom Davies earlier this week, but he is not expected to be pitched straight into the side at the City Ground after a pre-season spent without a club. United are expected to go up against former loanee Morgan Gibbs-White, while Jack Robinson could face his old club.

Ahead of the game we tasked our man Danny Hall to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes and select the side he would send out to face Forest - here are his selections. Do you agree or disagree?

United’s No.1 could do nothing about Palace’s winner and also helped keep the score down with a couple of very smart saves. Deservedly keeps his place

1. Wes Foderingham

United’s No.1 could do nothing about Palace’s winner and also helped keep the score down with a couple of very smart saves. Deservedly keeps his place

Photo Sales
United’s star man against Palace, in my book, who showed he was up for the fight from the first whistle and will be determined to right the wrongs of United’s last visit to the City Ground

2. George Baldock

United’s star man against Palace, in my book, who showed he was up for the fight from the first whistle and will be determined to right the wrongs of United’s last visit to the City Ground

Photo Sales
Not quite at his best on the opening day but still has more than enough credit in the bank to start, but knows he has Chris Basham breathing down his neck if his levels drop

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic

Not quite at his best on the opening day but still has more than enough credit in the bank to start, but knows he has Chris Basham breathing down his neck if his levels drop

Photo Sales
Also impressive against Palace, United’s captain is pretty much an automatic pick whenever he is fit and not out-of-form – which, to his immense credit, is incredibly rare

4. John Egan

Also impressive against Palace, United’s captain is pretty much an automatic pick whenever he is fit and not out-of-form – which, to his immense credit, is incredibly rare

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomNottingham ForestJack Robinson