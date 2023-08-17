Hamer, Souza, Slimane - Sheffield United predicted XI v Nottingham Forest: gallery

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has some welcome selection headaches for his side’s trip to Nottingham Forest tomorrow evening.

The Blades manager is able to call upon new signing Gustavo Hamer while fellow new faces Vinicius Souza, Auston Trusty and Anis Slimane have had another week of training under their belts ahead of the game.

Heckingbottom also signed ex-Everton man Tom Davies earlier this week, but he is not expected to be pitched straight into the side at the City Ground after a pre-season spent without a club. United are expected to go up against former loanee Morgan Gibbs-White, while Jack Robinson could face his old club.

Ahead of the game we tasked our man Danny Hall to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes and select the side he would send out to face Forest - here are his selections. Do you agree or disagree?

Wes Foderingham United's No.1 could do nothing about Palace's winner and also helped keep the score down with a couple of very smart saves. Deservedly keeps his place

George Baldock United's star man against Palace, in my book, who showed he was up for the fight from the first whistle and will be determined to right the wrongs of United's last visit to the City Ground

Anel Ahmedhodzic Not quite at his best on the opening day but still has more than enough credit in the bank to start, but knows he has Chris Basham breathing down his neck if his levels drop