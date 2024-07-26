Gus Hamer back... another look at trialist - Sheffield United predicted XI to face Rotherham United

Chris Holt
Published 26th Jul 2024, 13:14 BST

Sheffield United travel the short distance to Rotherham United to take on the Millers in a pre-season friendly on Saturday

It’s hard to say in pre-season what a predicted XI is going to look like but we’ve had a go as Sheffield United head up the road to face Rotherham United on Saturday.

The Blades are coming off the back of wins over York City, Chesterfield and Harrogate Town but this one will likely provide the stiffest test of their summer preparations, with Steve Evans having given everyone at the League One side a lift with his raft of signings.

As usual there’ll be a sprinkling of young players but this one might be the closest we get to seeing the strongest XI that Chris Wilder has available to him at this stage at least.

“We've a good test on Saturday [against Rotherham] and then we've got Huddersfield but this is how we wanted to plan pre-season and get something for us to work from and build from,” he told The Star. “There's still a lot of work to do in terms of bringing players in but while that's the case, the young boys will do what they've done right the way through, which is impress everybody everytime they go out, with their mentality and attitude and their play as well.”

Sheffield United take on Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday

1. Rotherham United

Sheffield United take on Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on SaturdayPhoto: Ed Sykes

Came on in the second half against Harrogate on Tuesday and had little to do so might get the nod here where he might be in action a bit more

2. Adam Davies

Came on in the second half against Harrogate on Tuesday and had little to do so might get the nod here where he might be in action a bit morePhoto: Ross Kinnaird

Looked very good in the right back role on Tuesday and it could be a position that we see more of him in going forward, following the departure of Jayden Bogle

3. Jamie Shackleton

Looked very good in the right back role on Tuesday and it could be a position that we see more of him in going forward, following the departure of Jayden Bogle | Sportimage

Another who came on in the second half on Tuesday and who will likely get a longer run out this time around

4. Auston Trusty

Another who came on in the second half on Tuesday and who will likely get a longer run out this time around | Getty Images

