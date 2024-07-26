It’s hard to say in pre-season what a predicted XI is going to look like but we’ve had a go as Sheffield United head up the road to face Rotherham United on Saturday.

The Blades are coming off the back of wins over York City, Chesterfield and Harrogate Town but this one will likely provide the stiffest test of their summer preparations, with Steve Evans having given everyone at the League One side a lift with his raft of signings.

As usual there’ll be a sprinkling of young players but this one might be the closest we get to seeing the strongest XI that Chris Wilder has available to him at this stage at least.

“We've a good test on Saturday [against Rotherham] and then we've got Huddersfield but this is how we wanted to plan pre-season and get something for us to work from and build from,” he told The Star. “There's still a lot of work to do in terms of bringing players in but while that's the case, the young boys will do what they've done right the way through, which is impress everybody everytime they go out, with their mentality and attitude and their play as well.”

