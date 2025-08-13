Gustavo Hamer: Watch Sheffield United star catch out ex-Sheffield Wednesday man with Beckham-esque finish v Birmingham City

This was the outrageous moment Gustavo Hamer dragged Sheffield United level in their League Cup tie at Birmingham City tonight - with a David Beckham-esque strike from just over the halfway line. The Dutch genius had come off the bench with the Blades struggling at 1-0 down.

But he lit up the tie from a United perspective with a world-class effort to beat former Wednesday man James Beadle in the City net, sparking complaints amongst the home players and fans after referee Gavin Ward inadvertently touched the ball seconds before Hamer touched home.

But the in-demand star didn’t care a jot as he spotted Beadle off his line and smashed an effort over him, sparking jubilant celebrations both on the pitch and in the stands. See the effort again above...