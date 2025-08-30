Gus Hamer, Jack Robinson transfer hints dropped in Sheffield United team news v Middlesbrough

Gus Hamer is in the Sheffield United side for this afternoon’s trip to Middlesbrough despite ongoing speculation about his Bramall Lane future. The 28-year-old has been linked with Leeds United ahead of this Monday’s transfer deadline.

But he is in the United side this afternoon as planned, wearing the captain’s armband in place of the absent Jack Robinson. He is missing from the squad altogether amid news of interest from Watford.

Nils Zatterstrom is on the bench for the first time since arriving from Malmo, alongside Danny Ings and fellow new boy Tahith Chong, while Japhet Tanganga makes his debut after arriving from Millwall.

Blades: Cooper, Godfrey, Tanganga, Bindon, Burrows, Hamer, O’Hare, Peck, Brooks, Campbell, Barry. Subs: A. Davies, McCallum, Cannon, Ings, Soumare, Zatterstrom, Chong, One, Seriki.