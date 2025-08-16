Ruben Selles is pondering changes of both tactics and personnel as he searches for his first win as Sheffield United boss at Swansea City this afternoon. The Blades have lost their two games so far this term, following Selles’ appointment earlier this summer.

The United chief agrees that his side have been too open so far and they have also lacked a cutting edge in games against Bristol City and Birmingham City, with two goals scored and six conceded.

Speaking ahead of the trip to South Wales the Spaniard admitted: “We need to adjust, for sure. The principles and values you have is one thing and that shouldn’t change, because I am here for a reason in what I have done in the past.

“But you need to adjust when the situation is not ideal in terms of what we are living right now. We need to be even more brilliant to give my players even clearer situations for them to perform, rather than overcomplicating things.”

With that in mind, and bearing in mind the limited options still at Selles’ disposal as he waits for urgent transfer reinforcements, we tasked our man with selecting the side that could face the Swans - has he got it about right or would you do anything differently?

1 . Michael Cooper He sat out the cup defeat on Tuesday but Selles insisted that wasn’t for injury-related reasons, taking his place on the bench. So he will come back barring any unforeseen issues between now and kick off | Tony King/Getty Images Photo: Tony King/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Femi Seriki Sam Curtis did a good enough job at right-back defensively but at the minute it’s Seriki’s shirt to lose, even if Selles would like more options in that area before the window shuts | Sportimage Photo Sales

3 . Tyler Bindon It’s not been an easy start to life at the Lane for the Forest youngster but he will get better as he gets more acclimatised to the Championship. Having a more experienced CB next to him should only help, too | Sportimage Photo Sales