Gus Hamer freed in Sheffield United predicted XI v Swansea City after Ruben Selles hints at change of approach

Danny Hall
Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 16th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Gus Hamer freed in Sheffield United predicted XI v Swansea City after Ruben Selles hints at change of approach

Ruben Selles is pondering changes of both tactics and personnel as he searches for his first win as Sheffield United boss at Swansea City this afternoon. The Blades have lost their two games so far this term, following Selles’ appointment earlier this summer.

The United chief agrees that his side have been too open so far and they have also lacked a cutting edge in games against Bristol City and Birmingham City, with two goals scored and six conceded.

Speaking ahead of the trip to South Wales the Spaniard admitted: “We need to adjust, for sure. The principles and values you have is one thing and that shouldn’t change, because I am here for a reason in what I have done in the past.

“But you need to adjust when the situation is not ideal in terms of what we are living right now. We need to be even more brilliant to give my players even clearer situations for them to perform, rather than overcomplicating things.”

With that in mind, and bearing in mind the limited options still at Selles’ disposal as he waits for urgent transfer reinforcements, we tasked our man with selecting the side that could face the Swans - has he got it about right or would you do anything differently?

He sat out the cup defeat on Tuesday but Selles insisted that wasn’t for injury-related reasons, taking his place on the bench. So he will come back barring any unforeseen issues between now and kick off

1. Michael Cooper

He sat out the cup defeat on Tuesday but Selles insisted that wasn’t for injury-related reasons, taking his place on the bench. So he will come back barring any unforeseen issues between now and kick off | Tony King/Getty Images Photo: Tony King/Getty Images

Sam Curtis did a good enough job at right-back defensively but at the minute it’s Seriki’s shirt to lose, even if Selles would like more options in that area before the window shuts

2. Femi Seriki

Sam Curtis did a good enough job at right-back defensively but at the minute it’s Seriki’s shirt to lose, even if Selles would like more options in that area before the window shuts | Sportimage

It’s not been an easy start to life at the Lane for the Forest youngster but he will get better as he gets more acclimatised to the Championship. Having a more experienced CB next to him should only help, too

3. Tyler Bindon

It’s not been an easy start to life at the Lane for the Forest youngster but he will get better as he gets more acclimatised to the Championship. Having a more experienced CB next to him should only help, too | Sportimage

The Rhys Norrington-Davies experiment did not work out against Bristol City and with 90 minutes under his belt on Wednesday, I’d back Robinson to keep his place, and the armband, in south Wales

4. Jack Robinson

The Rhys Norrington-Davies experiment did not work out against Bristol City and with 90 minutes under his belt on Wednesday, I’d back Robinson to keep his place, and the armband, in south Wales Photo: Craig Thomas

