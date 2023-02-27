Great pictures of Sheffield United fans celebrating Blades win over Watford

Sheffield United were back to winning ways on Saturday as they bouced back from two defeats on the spin to beat Wotford at Bramall Lane.

There were almost 30,000 fans crammed in at S2 for the match against promotion-chasing Hornets and a double celebration came by way of third-placed Middlesbrough losing to West Brom.

The victory saw Paul Heckingbottom’s side, in second, open up a seven-point gap on Boro as they bid for a return to the Premier League.

Heckingbottom said: “The gap is not going to stay the same until the end of the season. We need to look after ourselves to the end of the season.

“It’s important we have players back to gain enough points for promotion. When we get players back it’s going to be difficult to make selections.

“The dressing room is good. I feel the players are always impressed with the staff. They know the standards we expect, I know what we try and be every day.

“The norm in this league is wins by a single goal. So, I thought we were comfortable, I thought we were good. Today we showed a lot of composure and discipline without the ball.

“We know how we want to play; we know how we went to look. Mentality is just as important as tactics at the end of the day.”

Have a look through our gallery from the weekend.

1 . Sheffield United fans in the win over Watford Sheffield United fans celebrate a goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane. Isaac Parkin/PA Wire. Photo: Isaac Parkin Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield United fans in the win over Watford Sheffield United fans outside Bramall Lane ahead of the win over Watford. Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield United fans in the win over Watford Sheffield United fans outside Bramall Lane ahead of the win over Watford. Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

4 . Sheffield United fans in the win over Watford Sheffield United fans outside Bramall Lane ahead of the win over Watford. Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales