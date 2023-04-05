Gratitude due to EFL - whatever the outcome of Dozy Mmobuosi's Sheffield United takeover bid: Alan Biggs

Whether Dozy Mmobuosi takes over Sheffield United or not, praise be the English Football League - for once!

Many a bolting horse has charged through football’s wide open stable door, so I think Blades fans can be grateful theirs is being kept securely padlocked without proof of substantial funding and intent.

It also keeps the focus on the team on the field as the right sort of bolting horse - with three of the next four games at Bramall Lane and promotion coming into view.

Damaging as the continuing ownership uncertainty is - and this column has decried the preparation time being lost - it is better that the same uncertainty doesn’t apply to the way ahead than seeing a deal rushed through.

So while there’s frustration, and a sense that the club itself should cut to the chase regarding Mmobuosi’s takeover attempt, I reckon there’s cause for gratitude to the EFL on this occasion.

Previously, their self-admitted weakness in vetting potential new owners has been a blight on the game, with inumerable examples of negligence.

Tellingly, I don’t hear a single Blades fan agitating in the EFL’s direction over this delay.

That is not a comment on the African businessman at the centre of it, more a healthy scepticism borne of the past and an appreciation of what is at stake.

Sheffield United are the subject of a takeover bid: Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images

It has to be right for the sake of the club and its fans. It can’t be based on a desperation for cash to resolve immediate concerns, however pressing.

And the delay itself is a reason for caution. Why was it that, taking United as an example, EFL chairman Rick Parry was so expansive when questioned last week by the Government’s committee of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport?

Why did he choose to suggest that around £200m (including purchase price) would be required to buy the Blades in order to be sure of it being run according to Premier League ambitions for two seasons?

You can’t be sure but it sounded like the throwing down of a gauntlet to Mr. Mmobuosi and if he responds with all the right answers he will be welcomed based on a much more stringent approval process.

At the same time, there must be an exclusivity period and if it is close to ending then maybe United’s hierarchy should choose their destiny rather than having it decided for them.

There has to be confidence that the Blades’ ownership will be in safe hands. As is the case with the team with this management and players. To them, everyone’s primary focus.

