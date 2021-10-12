'Got to learn' - Reaction as Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster sees red for England under 21s against Andorra

The Young Lions were indebted to Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe for his winner against stubborn opposition. The 1-0 victory leaves Lee Carsley’s men third in Group G, two points behind the Czech Republic and Albania, following last week's draw in Slovenia.Brewster, who should have put England ahead before he poked James Garner’s cross wide from around five yards out, saw red after picking up a second yellow card in the 56th minute.Brewster shielded the ball from Andorra skipper Eric Vales and, when the defender went down, referee Igor Stojchevski showed Brewster his second yellow - much to the Blades forward's disbelief.

Ironically, Brewster had called on his teammates to keep calm heads in the build-up to the game.

“Rhian needs to learn,” boss Carsley said. “It was harsh, innocuous, but ultimately we had to grind a result out. I'm really pleased with the spirit the lads showed.

"We've had 80 per cent possession and 15 shots, they haven't had a shot and we could have ended up drawing 0-0.

"They were never going to come and attack us too much but when I looked at the draw a while back you know games like this are going to be really tough."

Brewster will now return to United’s Shirecliffe training complex to prepare for this weekend’s Championship return, which sees Stoke City visit Bramall Lane to face Slavisa Jokanovic’s Blades.