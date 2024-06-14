Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday as the transfer window swings open.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday can now properly begin purchasing new players with the summer transfer window having now opened. Both clubs will want to secure additions ahead of the new season, and we are likely to see many more at Bramall Lane, providing the club can shift a number of unwanted stars.

The Owls, meanwhile, will want to keep the vast majority of their squad while adding quality in key areas to ensure they are better equipped to fight for a mid-table finish at worst. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the rest of the Championship.

Barron interest

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is said to be attracting attention from a number of Championship clubs this summer. According to the Daily Record, Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle have joined the race to sign the midfielder.

It comes after reports claiming that Rangers, Swansea City and Cardiff City are all interested in the 21-year-old. Aberdeen will lose Barron this summer, given he is out of contract and yet to agree a new one, but it’s reported a £500,000 compensation fee is still due.

Gray praise

Gordon Strachan has been speaking about Archie Gray and his impressive talent amid talk of a Premier League move this summer. Strachan told Football League World: “I've known about Archie and his brother for a long, long time. His brother is meant to be every bit as good as him. I know the Gray family very, very well. The Gray brothers have been on my radar because people I respect have told me about them; they’ve gone on and on about them.

"I’m thinking to myself, I’ve been hearing about how brilliant Archie could be since he was twelve. Your natural instinct is to question what you’ve heard because everyone always tells you stories about this youngster who is thirteen or fourteen – all of my mates at school were going to be professionals too (laughs) - but then I saw the boy play with my own eyes. Wow. It doesn’t matter where you put him, he can play there. He hasn’t been brilliant in every single game, but then that’s what you would expect from an eighteen-year-old. He’s a fantastic prospect. I like his intelligence. He's got the ability to play in different positions. This guy has got everything you want from a prospect. I can see why there are a lot of Premier League clubs that would like to take him."

Harris on Mitchell exit talk

Millwall boss Neil Harris has been speaking about Alex Mitchell amid talk the 22-year-old is headed to Charlton Athletic. “We’ve been fully aware of the news that’s broken the last couple of days. At the moment, Alex remains one of our players and unless I’m told otherwise, expect him to report back to training on June 26,” Harris told NewsAtDen.