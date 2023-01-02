Sheffield United’s supporters have been reminded of the part they can play in their club’s push for promotion to the Premier League this season, as their side prepare for another crunch test away from home.

After winning at Blackpool on Thursday evening, with almost 3,500 fans making the journey and selling out the away end at Bloomfield Road, the Blades are on the road again this evening at Queens Park Rangers as they look to keep up the pressure on league leaders Burnley once more.

United have won their last four games since the Championship season resumed following the World Cup break, and have won eight of their last nine.

And Jack Lester, the United coach, insisted that the club’s support away from home has played a big part in their success so far, as they look to extend their gap over the chasing pack and consolidate their place in the automatic promotion places.

“We meet the games head on and we've been wonderfully backed in the stands as well,” the former United striker said. “They're a noisy lot away from home which is fantastic and it does come onto the pitch.

“We had the entire side of the ground against Blackpool and it really felt like a home game, if you like, in terms of the backing we got. And I think that goes a long way as well.”

United reported no after-effects from the Blackpool trip in terms of injuries, while Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe got more valuable minutes in their legs as they continue their recoveries from recent injuries.