'Glad to hear the final whistle' - Sheffield United's 6-2 win over Peterborough United has Darren Ferguson fuming

Two apiece from Iliman Ndiaye and Ben Osborn plus one each from John Fleck and debutant Morgan Gibbs-White saw United register a 6-2 victory at Bramall Lane and end their wait for a Championship win this season under new boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

Posh were barely in the game but a mistake from Jack Robinson which gifted an unlikely equaliser gave the visitors hope for the second half as Jack Marriot slotted past Wes Foderingham.

However, but for a somewhat soft penalty, given away when Jonson Clarke-Harris went down under a challenge from John Egan, and a short spell in the early stages of the second half, Posh offered little threat.

Sheffield United's John Fleck (second left) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match against Peterborough at Bramall Lane. Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

“The manner of the defeat was extremely disappointing,” Ferguson said. “We were well in the game at half-time and we had our best spell of the match at the start of the second-half.

“We should have taken the lead and within two minutes we had fallen behind when a player who has been with me for a while [Frankie Kent] played a pass he should never have played.

“At 2-1 down we had to regroup and go again, but instead we went the other way. We conceded again and for a 10-minute spell we were all over the place. Instead of making it as hard as possible we made it easy for them and that was so disappointing. The gameplan went out of the window in their minds when we went 3-1 down.

“If we had gone in front they would have been edgy as they had a big crowd here who expect them to win, but instead confidence flowed through their team and the fans got right behind them.

“In the end I was glad to hear the final whistle as it looked like they might get more goals.“I will calm down before I speak to the players tomorrow. I have to be careful what I say now. If there was a positive to take from the game it was two of our strikers scoring.

“I played Jack Marriott instead of Jonson Clarke-Harris because I wanted more mobility and energy and at times we did give them problems.