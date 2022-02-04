City led through former Blade Lyle Taylor’s neat finish, on an evening when City’s fans blew whistles to protest against the club’s ownership.
But United hit back with goals from skipper Billy Sharp and Jayden Bogle to seal victory in front of the Sky Sports cameras, putting the pressure on their promotion rivals when they return to action tomorrow.
Here’s how we rated United’s players at St. Andrew’s…
1. Wes Foderingham 6
Had little chance with City's opening goal and made a smart stop moments later to prevent it becoming 2-0. Had a very hairy moment earlier in the game when he missed a cross completely, but luckily Pedersen skewed his shot wide
Photo: Andrew Yates
2. Jayden Bogle 7
Left badly out of position for Birmingham's opening goal and was bailed out by Foderingham with a smart stop from Bacuna just moments later, when it could have been 2-0. But made amends with a smart finish to put the Blades ahead
Photo: Nathan Stirk
3. Chris Basham 7
Delighted the visiting fans with a nice turn in the middle of the park in the second half and got forward on the overlap when he could
Photo: Simon Bellis
4. John Egan 7
Good defensive positioning and awareness to get across and head away Taylor's dangerous cross intended for Hogan. Was brave to put his head where Etheridge's fists were flying in the second half but he couldn't plant his header on target
Photo: David Klein