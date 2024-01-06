Stephen Clemence believes his Gillingham side were unfortunate to be beaten 4-0 by Sheffield United this afternoon after the Blades booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Braces in either half from Will Osula and James McAtee saw United run out comfortable winners at Priestfield.

The home side did have their chances, having a first-half strike ruled out for offside and seeing skipper Max Ehmer's header rebound off the post with the score at 2-0 for United. But United were ruthless when chances came their way and could have won by a greater margin, with substitute Rhian Brewster squandering a great chance when one-on-one with home goalkeeper Jake Turner.

"I'm really proud of the majority of the work we did, at 0-0 we had some good moments and had to take one of them," said Clemence. "There was a chance we should have scored and then you see the blistering pace of a Premier League team and they go 1-0 ahead. I'm disappointed about the manner of the goals, I'd be disappointed to concede those in League Two but at half time I thought we had a real chance.

"We created moments. Max hits the post and if that goes in I think the place would have erupted. But they're worthy winners and good luck to them in the next round. It wasn't meant to be but we have to move on. For me it's about how we do in the league."

Asked if the scoreline felt harsh, Clemence agreed. "I never felt it was a 4-0," he said. "The boys are unlucky with that but Premier League players don't need many chances to score and that's the big difference. There'll be good lessons from playing against an elite player and they have to learn from these people when they play against them if they want to learn.