'Gibbs-White clearly shouldn't be allowed at this level' - Sheffield United fans react to 3-1 victory over Hull City

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Billy Sharp got the Blades underway before John Egan scored a brace of headers to make it seven points in a week for the Blades.

Here’s how these Blades fans reacted...

@liannepip: So happy to see Bash get a few minutes. I might be his biggest fan. 34 years old and he’s my fav and I adore the bloke

@bgbh2: So lads, what we gonna do when Gibbs-white goes back to wolves in jan because he clearly shouldn’t be allowed at this level

@YaroMatveev: Despite the result, overall performance was questionable. Control for the sake of control, not very good in attack, left side was inactive. Besides, I didn’t get what was Brewster’s role and why McBurnie was running on the flank instead of him.

@designedbyross: Thought Fleck was brilliant today. Gibbs-White, Baldock & Brewster decent too. Great to see the forward passes from CB into one of the attacking mids. RND poor again, apart from fitness I’m just not sure what he’s got going for him. 7 in 9, roll on the next

@TravelingBlade: So good just to see Fleck pick the ball up and run at their defence. Positive mentality is well and truly back

@8djc8: Steady week. It’s coming.

@YeomansJoe92: 11 goals scored in 3 games. Not bad that, Blades.

@DanJHargraves: Will we look back at this week at the end of the season as the point where the season started?