Wolves manager Gary O'Neil has revealed that Matheus Cunha is ahead of schedule, but he'll be their only major absentee this weekend. O'Neil's side welcome Sheffield United to Molineux this Sunday afternoon and the Black Country outfit will be keen to extend their strong recent Premier League form.

Having won five of their last eight games in the top flight, Wolves currently sit 11th in the table and they know a win over the Blades would carry them into the top half. They'll have to take on Chris Wilder's side without Cunha, though, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the Brazil international, who has bagged nine Premier League goals this season, doesn't have much company in the treatment room, with O'Neil confirming he has no new injury concerns going into this weekend's clash on home soil.

"We’re OK. Obviously, Matheus Cunha’s still not available, but the rest are as we were against Tottenham," O'Neil said of Wolves' current injury status. "Another good week’s training, good preparations.

"There’s still a couple of days to go, but everybody seems to be in a good spot. We’ve got to the stage of season where a few of them are starting to creak a little bit, a few little niggles here and there, and things you need to manage, but in terms of being ready and available for the weekend, everyone’s fine at this moment.

“There’s no real timeline [on Cunha]. He’s impressing and surprising some of the physios at the moment with the work he’s able to do. The scan showed some damage to the muscle, but he’s well ahead of where the scans would suggest he should be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad