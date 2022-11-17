Gallery: Supercomputer predicts Sheffield United, Burnley, Watford promotion race as Coventry City, Millwall finish strongly
As the Championship pauses for the World Cup break, it’s a good chance to take stock on the first 21 games of the current season and assess the runners and riders for promotion and survival ahead of the action starting up again next month.
Sheffield United are well-placed in their bid to return to the Premier League, going into the break second in the table behind Burnley and above the likes of Norwich City and Watford – but there will be plenty more twists and turns to come in a division as competitive as it is unpredictable.
Data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the final table will look come May, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.
Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish come the end of the season … will it play out that way?