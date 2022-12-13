News you can trust since 1887
Gallery: Data experts predict Sheffield United, Burnley, Norwich promotion race as Middlesbrough, Millwall finish strongly

As we near the halfway point of the Championship season, it’s a good chance to take stock of the first 22 games of the current season and assess the runners and riders for promotion and survival.

By Danny Hall
54 minutes ago

Sheffield United are well-placed in their bid to return to the Premier League, strengthening their grip on second place with a 1-0 victory over bottom club Huddersfield Town at the weekend as the Championship resumed after a four-week break for the World Cup.

But there will be plenty more twists and turns to come in a division as competitive as it is unpredictable and data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the final table will look come May, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish come the end of the season … but will it play out that way?

1. Race for the Premier League

Fulham were champions of the Championship last season - with Sheffield United amongst a number of clubs looking to follow them into the Premier League this time around

Photo: Clive Rose

2. 24th Huddersfield Town (relegated)

46 points. Relegation chances: 60%

Photo: Andrew Redington

3. 23rd Rotherham United (relegated)

50 points. Relegation chances: 40%

Photo: Nathan Stirk

4. 22nd Blackpool (relegated)

51 points. Relegation chances: 39%

Photo: Lewis Storey

