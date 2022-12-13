As we near the halfway point of the Championship season, it’s a good chance to take stock of the first 22 games of the current season and assess the runners and riders for promotion and survival.

Sheffield United are well-placed in their bid to return to the Premier League, strengthening their grip on second place with a 1-0 victory over bottom club Huddersfield Town at the weekend as the Championship resumed after a four-week break for the World Cup.

But there will be plenty more twists and turns to come in a division as competitive as it is unpredictable and data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the final table will look come May, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish come the end of the season … but will it play out that way?

1. Race for the Premier League Fulham were champions of the Championship last season - with Sheffield United amongst a number of clubs looking to follow them into the Premier League this time around Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

2. 24th Huddersfield Town (relegated) 46 points. Relegation chances: 60% Photo: Andrew Redington Photo Sales

3. 23rd Rotherham United (relegated) 50 points. Relegation chances: 40% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. 22nd Blackpool (relegated) 51 points. Relegation chances: 39% Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales