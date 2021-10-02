Full of industry, struggled to get in the game - How Sheffield United's players rated in their 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth

Bournemouth and Sheffield United players speak to the referee Rob Jones after a penalty kick is awarded to Bournemouth: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

The Blades went ahead in the second half when Morgan Gibbs-White scored his third goal in United colours since signing on loan from Wolves, but Bournemouth hit back with quickfire goals from Dom Solanke (penalty) and Philip Billing to remain unbeaten in the league this season.

Here’s how we rated United’s players…

Robin Olsen 6

Made a good early save from Billings' free-kick, which was destined for the top corner before he palmed it behind. But was very lucky that the same man couldn't take advantage of his shocking pass out after being put under pressure by Solanke

George Baldock 6

Made his 150th appearance in Blades colours, but couldn't complete it as he went down early in the second half and couldn't continue, Basham replacing him in a straight swap

John Egan 6

Did well early in the first half to block Anthony's header after Stevens and Olsen had excelled to keep the ball out of the Blades net

Ben Davies 6

Could, and probably should, have put the Blades ahead in the first half when Norwood's corner picked him out unmarked in the middle. But he headed the ball down, wide and over Bournemouth's goal. Excellent challenge prevented Solanke from being sent clear

Enda Stevens 6

Played his part early in the second half as he blocked Solanke's goalbound shot after Billings' pass cut open the Blades defence. But was then penalised for bringing down Solanke for the penalty, which may have been outside the box

Ollie Norwood 5

Given a difficult task of going up against Billing in midfield, the Cherries man towering over him, and couldn’t influence the game as much as he or United would have wanted

John Fleck 5.5

Took an early booking for the team when he brought down Christie as he seized on a sloppy pass and looked to drive at the Blades defence. A nice pass in behind set Ndiaye free, but his cross for Gibbs-White was cut out

Iliman Ndiaye 5

Handed a start when many perhaps expected he may be rested, the youngster struggled to get in the game at times against a physical Bournemouth midfield. Replaced with just under 20 minutes to go by McBurnie

Morgan Gibbs-White 6.5

Didn't have the best of games until he popped up in the second half to put the Blades ahead with a well-timed run into the box, meeting Sharp's cross with an emphatic finish and sparking a rendition of his new terrace chant in the away end.

Ben Osborn 6.5

Seemed harshly booked when he appeared to be fouled by Smith, who jumped up and began to remonstrate fiercely with the bemused Blades man, sparking a mini-melee involving players from both sides. Full of industry again in that left wing role

Billy Sharp 5

Had a brilliant chance to put the Blades ahead when Kelly failed to control Baldock's pass and left the United skipper one-on-one with Travers, but he blazed his effort over the bar. Intelligently picked out Gibbs-White for the Blades' opener

Subs

Chris Basham 6

Slotted in at right back after Baldock made way with an injury and let no-one down in a typical Basham performance

Lys Mousset 5

Was booed as he replaced Sharp with just under 20 to go and nearly equalised in injury time, but his header hit the bar

Oli McBurnie 5