Fulham v Sheffield United: Team news, build-up and live updates from Championship clash

Sheffield United face their toughest test of the Championship season so far when they travel to the home of the league leaders, Fulham.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 20th December 2021, 6:38 pm
Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United, applauds the fans: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

But United make the trip with renewed confidence after winning all three of their last three games, with boss Paul Heckingbottom tasting victory in his two in permanent charge.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Keep up to date with all the key events in our live blog and refresh your page for the latest update.

Fulham v Blades LIVE

Last updated: Monday, 20 December, 2021, 18:56

Monday, 20 December, 2021, 18:56

Iliman back in the side

A welcome return for the young man, who hasn’t featured under Hecky so far this season...

Monday, 20 December, 2021, 18:51

Here’s how the hosts line up...

with star man Mitrovic up front, as expected...

Monday, 20 December, 2021, 18:47

TEAM NEWS

and Jack Robinson plays in the absence of Ben Davies, McGoldrick and McBurnie also absent

Monday, 20 December, 2021, 18:41

Why Hecky wouldn’ t bet against Fulham going up this season

... but that doesn’t mean he’s given up on getting a result at the Cottage tonight

Sheffield United boss on Fulham challenge: 'We back ourselves against anyone'

Many observers insist the race for automation promotion from the Championship is already cut and dried, with one of those spots belonging to Sheffield United’s next opponents.

Monday, 20 December, 2021, 18:34

MATCHDAY

Home
Page 1 of 1
FulhamPaul Heckingbottom