Fulham v Sheffield United: Team news, build-up and live updates from Championship clash
Sheffield United face their toughest test of the Championship season so far when they travel to the home of the league leaders, Fulham.
But United make the trip with renewed confidence after winning all three of their last three games, with boss Paul Heckingbottom tasting victory in his two in permanent charge.
Keep up to date with all the key events in our live blog and refresh your page for the latest update.
Fulham v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 20 December, 2021, 18:56
Iliman back in the side
A welcome return for the young man, who hasn’t featured under Hecky so far this season...
Here’s how the hosts line up...
with star man Mitrovic up front, as expected...
TEAM NEWS
and Jack Robinson plays in the absence of Ben Davies, McGoldrick and McBurnie also absent
Why Hecky wouldn’ t bet against Fulham going up this season
... but that doesn’t mean he’s given up on getting a result at the Cottage tonight
Sheffield United boss on Fulham challenge: 'We back ourselves against anyone'
Many observers insist the race for automation promotion from the Championship is already cut and dried, with one of those spots belonging to Sheffield United’s next opponents.