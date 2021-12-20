Fulham v Sheffield United: Blades lead at Cottage as Iliman Ndiaye scores stunner
Sheffield United face their toughest test of the Championship season so far when they travel to the home of the league leaders, Fulham.
But United make the trip with renewed confidence after winning all three of their last three games, with boss Paul Heckingbottom tasting victory in his two in permanent charge.
Chance for the Blades
as Hourihane’s cross goes all the way to Basham at the back post, but it rebounds off him before he can control it and the chance goes begging
Fulham sub
sees Carvalho go off to be replaced by Bobby De Cordova Reid
Robinson sees yellow
after Wilson pushed the ball past him and the Blades man gave him a nudge off balance, probably a fair decision and worth it to stop the dangerous wide man advancing
Mitrovic heads over
from Kebano’s cross, Robinson did just enough to put him off and the Serb plants his header high and wide
Awkward landing for Ream
as he goes over the top of ndiaye to win the header and hits the deck painfully, he’s back up now though
Subs at the break for either side
as Seri is replaced by Cairney, a former Blades target and Berge comes on for Gibbs-White
Half time
and the Blades lead 1-0, the natives around us in the Fulham end getting very restless but United good value for that, for me - Ndiaye’s stunner the difference so far, while Foderingham hasn’t been under too much pressure at the other end, although the Blades had a let off when Mitrovic fired wide after finding a yard of space from Egan. So far, so good for the Blades, then...
Half-time player ratings
Foderingham 7
Bogle 7
Basham 7.5
Egan 7.5
Robinson 8
Stevens 7
Norwood 7
Hourihane 7
MGW 7
Ndiaye 8
Sharp 7
minutes added on at the end of the first half as Ollie Norwood tries to catch out Rodak with an audacious volley, which the Fulham goalkeeper holds onto comfortably
MGW is back on for now
Another break
as Gibbs-White goes down and Sander Berge readies himself from the bench - this’ll be a big blow for the Blades if the Wolves man can’t continue