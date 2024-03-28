Fulham dealt injury boost as key man expected to feature against Sheffield United

Fulham expect Calvin Bassey to be fit enough to travel to Bramall Lane this weekend as Marco Silva's side take on Sheffield United. The west Londoners were able to boast a clean bill of health last time out as they took on and convincingly beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Silva is yet to confirm his injury news, but he could well have high hopes of having a full squad to pick from this time around, too, with Bassey's fitness coming as a big boost. The defender picked up the injury while away on international duty with Nigeria last week.

Bassey was forced to sit out of the clash with Ghana before making the journey back to London ahead of Nigeria's friendly with Mali for further assessment. However, the Standard are reporting that Bassey has made progress this week and stands a good chance of being able to travel to South Yorkshire.

The 27-year-old has made 20 Premier League appearances for the Cottagers this season after completing the switch from Ajax last summer, with Silva making him a familiar face in Fulham's backline.

As mentioned above, Fulham are in a fortunate position when it comes to injuries at present and Silva may look to use Saturday's game as a way of giving striker Raul Jimenez some more minutes as he continues to build up match fitness.