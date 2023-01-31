Fulham held talks over signing Blades star Berge but have signed Serbian star instead

Fulham, who held talks over the weekend aimed at signing Sheffield United’s Sander Berge, have completed the signing of Serbian midfielder Saša Lukić after the Blades’ hardball stance over their star midfielder.

Officials at Craven Cottage held talks with their counterparts from Bramall Lane over the weekend, which progressed to the point that United boss Paul Heckingbottom was asked not to include Berge in his squad that travelled to Wrexham for their FA Cup fourth-round clash on Sunday.

United owner Prince Abdullah effectively pulled down the shutters on deadline day earlier today, with Berge and Iliman Ndiaye both not for sale - while Berge, contrary to media reports this evening, did not undergo a medical at Fulham.

The 26-year-old said: “I’m very happy to have signed, and to now be a part of Fulham’s squad.

“I can’t wait to get started and meet with the head coach, the players, and the staff, and I’m looking forward to training with them when I arrive in England.

“I’ve seen Fulham play this season and they’ve been playing very well. They have a good squad, with a great history.

