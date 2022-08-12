Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a busy start to the new season for Sheffield United who exited the Carabao Cup last night with a 1-0 defeat to West Brom.

Baggies’ forward Karlan Grant scored the only goal of the game in the first round tie at The Hawthorns to knock the Blades out and send the hosts through to the next stage.

“I’m disappointed,” Heckingbottom admitted. “I thought the game was there for us.

“We started well and didn’t take our chances and they took theirs at the end.

“I’m naturally disappointed when we lose, that’s my overriding feeling. There were some good things with the ball but also little reminders of what we expected.

“Around the box they were much more aggressive than us and I’ve spoken with the boys about that.

“It’s a reminder for them and also a highlight for the new boys who came in.”

United are back on league duties this weekend and return to the pitch on Sunday when they make the trip to The Riverside to take on former manager Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough in a 2pm kick off.

Boro also exited the Carabao Cup midweek when they lost 1-0 at home to League One side Barnsley.

Away from the action, clubs across the division are still busy making moves in the summer transfer market with over two weeks still remaining before the window slams shut.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

Sheffield United are amongst a ‘host’ of Championship clubs interested in signing Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg on loan along with Watford, Burnley and Blackburn Rovers. (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough have cooled their interest in Jorgen Strand Larsen in recent days and are ready to move on to alternative targets if Groningen are unwilling to lower his price tag to €13m. (Football League World)

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is confident the club will get the right players in that he needs in the transfer market as they continue their pursuit of a striker and a wing-back. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Sunderland remain interested in striking a deal for Manchester City winger Marlos Moreno but are yet to step up their pursuit of him. (Football League World)

Nottingham Forest have made an opening bid for Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis. (The Athletic)

Huddersfield Town are leading the race to sign Aston Villa right-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden on loan and a deal could be finalised within the next week. (Football League World)

Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves is now “expected” to leave his current side this month after rejecting multiple contract offers. (Football League World)

QPR have reportedly been priced out of a move for Randers winger Tosin Kehinde, who is now closing in on a move to Turkish outfit Sivasspor. (The 72)