It’s been a busy start to the new season for Sheffield United who exited the Carabao Cup last night with a 1-0 defeat to West Brom.
Baggies’ forward Karlan Grant scored the only goal of the game in the first round tie at The Hawthorns to knock the Blades out and send the hosts through to the next stage.
“I’m disappointed,” Heckingbottom admitted. “I thought the game was there for us.
“We started well and didn’t take our chances and they took theirs at the end.
“I’m naturally disappointed when we lose, that’s my overriding feeling. There were some good things with the ball but also little reminders of what we expected.
“Around the box they were much more aggressive than us and I’ve spoken with the boys about that.
“It’s a reminder for them and also a highlight for the new boys who came in.”
United are back on league duties this weekend and return to the pitch on Sunday when they make the trip to The Riverside to take on former manager Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough in a 2pm kick off.
Boro also exited the Carabao Cup midweek when they lost 1-0 at home to League One side Barnsley.
Away from the action, clubs across the division are still busy making moves in the summer transfer market with over two weeks still remaining before the window slams shut.
Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning: