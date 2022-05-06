The final round of EFL Championship fixtures takes place tomorrow as the curtain comes down on the 2021/22 league season and clubs start preparing for the summer transfer window.

Sheffield United are fully focused on ensuring they secure a place in the play-offs and compete for a place in the Premier League next season.

The Blades face Fulham at Bramall Lane knowing a win will be enough to guarantee a top six finish regardless of results elsewhere.

Speaking ahead of the match, United boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “I said it from day one, this season’s not over,” Heckingbottom told reporters.

“As a player you are lucky to get 17 or 18 seasons, so why would you give up on one?

“Likewise, a manager or coach, it can be over in the drop of a hat.

“Make the most of it.

“They don’t come around all that often, you can’t take them for granted.

“There were a few people, all over the place, who had given up on this season.

“But we have put ourselves in a great position and everyone should enjoy it and give their best, including the fans; every fan, every player, every member of staff, to try and get us over the line.”

Away from the action on the pitch, many Championship clubs are already fully focused on the incomings and outgoings of the summer transfer window.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

